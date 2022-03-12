Enjoying the success of DS4EVER, Gunna is ready to put the summer on lock. On Thursday (March 10), Gunna teased at a new album dropping in the summer, plus he previewed a snippet of some new music.

"Y'all n*ggas better drop soon cuz I'm this summer," he captioned the post. The Atlanta-native has garnered much success from the fourth and final installment of his Drip Season series. Debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, the album moved 150,000 album-equivalent units, and secured his second number one album. Last month, the album was RIAA-certified gold after surpassing 500,000 sales in the states.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Beyond the music, Gunna has been making some pretty big connections. The rapper recently collaborated with Hennessy during NBA All-Star Weekend for their new, Digital House of Moves. The digital performance treated fans to a holographic version of Gunna. "It was something I've never really did before, but it was cool. It was quick. We didn’t really take long to do it, but it was still creative. They showed me how it really worked. It was just something different. I enjoyed the experience," he told REVOLT about the collab.

Gunna has been releasing music every year since the 2016 release of his mixtape Drip Season. After releasing two more projects from the DS series, he finally made into the top 5 of the Billboard 200 with his Drip Harder collab with Lil Baby. The mixtape debuted at no. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200, and featured their lead single "Drip Too Hard."





[Via] + [Via]