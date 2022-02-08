Atlanta-based rapper Gunna will be "Pushin P" until the end of time. The DS4EVER artist ensured that this week by getting a "P" emoji tattooed on his arm, always reminding him of his hit single with Future and Young Thug.

The trend has died down a bit but for a few weeks, all we were seeing on social media was the "P" emoji as hip-hop fans (and brands galore) started picking up on the viral situation that Gunna kicked off. Meaning "keep it playa," the emoji was used by everybody from Kim Kardashian to Nike. Soon, it felt like the entire world was trying to argue that they were "P."



Victor Boyko/Getty Images

In order to commemorate his viral moment at the beginning of 2022, Gunna decided to get a new tattoo of the "P" emoji, which is traditionally used to communicate "parking" on Apple devices, taking us behind the scenes and showing off his outfit, as well as the new "P" on his arm. The color tattoo will pop on Wunna's forearm, with blue and white ink flooding the design.

What do you think of Gunna's new tattoo? Are you tired of the "P" emoji yet or is it still in your frequently used? Check out his tattoo by swiping below.







