Having your own day in one city is an accomplishment enough, but Gunna is celebrating another. Back in 2019, Gunna was honored with "Gunna Day" in Chicago after the city recognized his talents and influence. That was celebratory enough, but earlier today September 16), Gunna shared images and videos of himself at a ceremony in Fulton, Georgia where he was being honored once again.

"And do hereby proclaim, Thursday, September 16, as Gunna Kitchens Day in the city of South Fulton, Georgia," said Mayor Bill Edwards before the crowd began applauding.



Gunna was seen in the video accepting his letter of recognition and posed for photos. This was a big moment for the rapper, but it was clear that his outfit stole the show. Gunna shared pictures of his shorts-suit set and while his friends jumped in the comments to compliment his drip, fans questioned his style once again.

This comes days after Gunna took over timelines for his last fashion choice that involved shorts and kneehigh boots, but it seems to be working for him just fine. Swipe below to check out Gunna receiving his own day.