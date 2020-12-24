Gunna wants the world to know that he's not the right one to mess with because, for Christmas this year, one of his boys got him a brand-new gold-plated AK.

While some of us will unwrap PS5's, new iPhones, and other in-demand accessories for the holidays, others, like Gunna, are getting more bad-ass gifts. The Atlanta rapper showed off his latest pick-up, which his friend customized: a brand-new AK.

In addition to showing off his new merch collection, Gunna posted a video of his new weapon, writing, "Gold AK. Thanks lilCUZ ily @thr33keyz."

The customization was seemingly a gift from the producer and photographer, and Gunna is clearly happy with the end result.

Today, a bunch of celebrities have been showing off their early Christmas Eve celebrations, including Cardi B and Offset who posted pictures and videos of their insane decorations around the house. "I really can’t believe this is my home," wrote Cardi on IG. "I be proud of us Everytime I’m here......excuse the wrapping mess."



In other Gunna-related news, the rapper has been cooking up new music for the last few weeks, refusing to take a break after the success of his new album WUNNA. He also pulled in a nice haul of new gold and platinum plaques, which he also showed off on social media.

This is definitely a pretty unorthodox Christmas gift but, maybe it was on his wishlist?