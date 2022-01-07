Gunna, Future & Roddy Ricch Link Up For The "too easy Remix" Music Video: Watch

The new video sees the rappers try their hand at other professions, such as football and wilderness exploring.

Gunna's DS4EVER has been receiving plenty of love since it dropped at midnight, and just hours after, the 28-year-old has treated us to another surprise – a music video for "too easy Remix," featuring Future and Roddy Ricch.

As Uproxx reports, the new visual sees the three superstar recording artists trying their hand at various professions that are outlandishly far off from what they actually spend their days doing. Gunna becomes a wilderness explorer, a wide receiver, and an expert mountaineer.

Roddy lives out his double life as a lounge pianist, and heads to a Shaolin temple to get his Wu-Tang Clan on while Future and the "Drip Too Hard" hitmaker try their hand at judging a beauty pageant while dressed as news anchors/weathermen. The 38-year-old Georgia-born star also takes us on a trip to Scotland, where he participates in fun games like tug-o-war, rock-throwing, and bagpiping.

Elsewhere on DS4, Gunna has been receiving his flowers for his 21 Savage collab track, "thought i was playing," which has listeners praising the UK native for his consistency.

Have you streamed the fourth and final installment of Wunna's long-running Drip Season project yet? If yes, be sure to leave your favourite track in the comments.

[Via]