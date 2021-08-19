Gunna Finally Releases "9 TIMES OUTTA 10"

Ever since the release of Wunna, Gunna has continued to flood the streets with bangers. Many of them have been loose singles while others have been contributions to the YSL camp. However, in the year and some change since Gunna's second studio album, he's continues to expand on his sound, and fans have been eager to hear his next body of work.

It seems like the wait might not be too far away. On Wednesday, he returned with a brand new release titled, "9 TIMES OUTTA 10" alongside Taurus. The single finds Gunna weaving through the moody production with lavish flexes while detailing the resilience that's led him to win over and over again.

The song's official release came after it was heavily teased online. Fans hoped that it would land on the deluxe edition of Wunna but that never happened.

Quotable Lyrics

Nine out of my ten friends rockin' them a Rollie

Fat carat on my ear, it's hard to go unnoticed

No rosa gold, just all white got me feeling holy

Big dude, he had that soft white hoe and know he sold it

