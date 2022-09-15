The incarceration of Gunna, Young Thug, and other YSL members has been a huge blow to the hip-hop community, not only because it's halted their careers but for the conversation it's spurred around rap's legal troubles. Countless fans and artists alike have poured out their support for the rap crew and Gunna in particular, and this Saturday, the "Drip Too Hard" star's home state of Georgia will have the chance to celebrate him at Gunna Fest.

Gunna Fest will follow the second annual celebration of Gunna Day this Friday, September 16th, a holiday instated by South Fulton Mayor William "Bill" Edwards last year in honor of the rapper's success and philanthropic efforts. The following day, the city of College Park will host the festival in Gunna's honor and will include free rides, food, and merchandise. Last year's Gunna Day celebration was similarly community-based. The rapper's team opened Gunna's Drip Closet and Good Grocery Store, a place where students from Gunna's old middle school were able to get free clothes and food.



Gunna (right) performing with Lil Baby at Coachella 2022 - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It's heartening to see the 29-year-old rapper still give back, even beyond bars. It's been a while since Gunna was arrested on RICO charges in connection to YSL, as he now awaits a January trial and could face up to 20 years in prison. He and Thugger have been denied bond twice over concerns that they might intimidate witnesses if conditionally released.





Still, some recent news and appearances have seen Gunna with his head up. His hit with Lil Baby, "Drip Too Hard," was just certified diamond, while his album DS4EVER just reached platinum status. He also recently posted on Instagram that he'll "be home soon."

