mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gunna Features On Charlie Sloth's New Song "Get It" With Abra Cadabra & Kelvyn Colt

Alex Zidel
January 22, 2021 15:27
140 Views
03
0
Grimey LimeyGrimey Limey
Grimey Limey

Get It
Charlie Sloth Feat. Gunna, Abra Cadabra & Kelvyn Colt

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Gunna goes international on Charlie Sloth's new song "Get It" with Abra Cadabra and Kelvyn Colt.


Charlie Sloth is well known for his Fire In The Booth freestyle series, but he's also one of the biggest forces in the U.K. rap scene, putting on tons of artists by offering them his platform to shine. In the last few years, he's worked with Giggs, Bugsey & Young T, Bugzy Malone, and plenty of others. Fresh off of a Dubai residency, Charlie Sloth has returned with his first new music release of the year, dropping an international collaboration with Gunna, Abra Cadabra, and Kelvyn Colt.

"Get It" is the latest single release from Charlie Sloth, who has enlisted the help of Atlanta superstar Gunna, U.K. drill rapper Abra Cadabra, and Germany's Kelvyn Colt. The flex anthem is accompanied by a new music video, which sees Gunna spitting his rhymes in front of a luxury car.

The self-produced single is the first of many new music offerings from Charlie Sloth in 2021. Listen to the record below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

We ball like a habit, like woah, kemosabe
The Lambo, I paint it matte
They hate when you flossin', these p*ssies gon' talk, but I never could be a rat
I'm not with the drama, we send him up under, they don't wanna feel that
It's Young Gunna Wunna, came straight out Atlanta and I'm spittin' real facts

Charlie Sloth
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  3
  0
  140
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Charlie Sloth Gunna Abra Cadabra Kelvyn Colt new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Gunna Features On Charlie Sloth's New Song "Get It" With Abra Cadabra & Kelvyn Colt
03
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject