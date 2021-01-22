Gunna Features On Charlie Sloth's New Song "Get It" With Abra Cadabra & Kelvyn Colt

Charlie Sloth is well known for his Fire In The Booth freestyle series, but he's also one of the biggest forces in the U.K. rap scene, putting on tons of artists by offering them his platform to shine. In the last few years, he's worked with Giggs, Bugsey & Young T, Bugzy Malone, and plenty of others. Fresh off of a Dubai residency, Charlie Sloth has returned with his first new music release of the year, dropping an international collaboration with Gunna, Abra Cadabra, and Kelvyn Colt.

"Get It" is the latest single release from Charlie Sloth, who has enlisted the help of Atlanta superstar Gunna, U.K. drill rapper Abra Cadabra, and Germany's Kelvyn Colt. The flex anthem is accompanied by a new music video, which sees Gunna spitting his rhymes in front of a luxury car.

The self-produced single is the first of many new music offerings from Charlie Sloth in 2021. Listen to the record below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

We ball like a habit, like woah, kemosabe

The Lambo, I paint it matte

They hate when you flossin', these p*ssies gon' talk, but I never could be a rat

I'm not with the drama, we send him up under, they don't wanna feel that

It's Young Gunna Wunna, came straight out Atlanta and I'm spittin' real facts