With cryptocurrency becoming more popular than ever before, it feels like every single artist is trying to get in on the game. Sometimes though, Crypto can be a very shady thing as there are no regulations behind it just yet. Crypto is not seen as a security, and as a result, anyone can get away with anything, for better or for worse.

A prime example of this happened just a couple of days ago as Gunna took to Twitter with a post about a new crypto project he has been working on called "pushinpeth." Effectively, this is a coin based on his now infamous song "Pushin P." As you can see from the screenshot below, however, his tweet was promptly deleted, and now, we seemingly know why.

Image via u/naji102

In a Reddit post from u/naji102, it was revealed that the cryptocurrency experienced your typical rug pull, just mere hours after being posted about on Twitter. Fans who tried to invest in the currency ultimately lost out on a lot of money as the coin's worth almost went to absolute zero. This is the type of shady crypto scam that many have been warned about in the past, and it appears as though "pushinpeth" followed the exact same trading trajectory as numerous coins before it.

Image via u/naji102

What makes this more interesting, is the fact that YNW Melly shared a post about this cryptocurrency on Twitter, and much like Gunna, he said this coin would be going to the moon. Clearly, the rocket ship ended up falling out of orbit along the way.

This is a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH for more updates.

