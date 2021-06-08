Atlanta rapper Gunna does not shy away from the spirit of his Drip Or Drown records, pulling out all the stops when he performed at a fan’s 21st birthday celebration this past weekend, and gifting her a Cartier watch was the cherry on top.

“It’s your party, your 21st birthday, and I’m like, damn, she could’ve picked anybody in the world,” Gunna says in an Instagram video documenting the moment. “You picked me for your birthday so like, I had to get you a gift.”

The video shows the fan pulling out a red Cartier box in front of the Wunna rapper as friends and family scream around her in shock and excitement. It is not known how much the watch is worth, or how much Gunna charged to perform at the fan’s birthday party, but the gesture alone highlights his appreciation for the fans, who have witnessed his astronomical rise to prominence in recent years.

While an upcoming project has yet to be officially announced, Gunna has remained active in the hip-hop game, popping up with features throughout various projects so far in 2021; the most notable of the bunch being “Ski” with Young Thug off Young Stoner Life Records’ Slime Language 2 compilation album.

Last month, his 2020 effort Wunna sold over 1 million total units in the United States, making it eligible for platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America. In a now-deleted Instagram post celebrating the accomplishment, the rapper confidently stated that his next album will be “goin Triple.”

