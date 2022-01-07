Atlanta rapper Gunna is facing some backlash from rapper Baby Tate, her fans, and the LGBTQ+ community on Friday morning (January 7). Following the release of his new studio album DS4EVER, fans rushed to listen to the project and when they got to his "Thought I Was Playing" collaboration with 21 Savage, many misheard his lyrics and believed that he was dissing trans people.

"These boys a bunch of p***ies, they no different than a trend," raps Gunna on the song, according to the lyrics page on Genius. However, Baby Tate and hundreds of others thought that Gunna said, "These boys a bunch of p***ies, they no different than a trans," which would have been ridiculously unsound to say in the chorus to one of the album's most anticipated songs.



"U couldn't have found anything else to say?" asked Baby Tate in a tweet. "This man been using derogatory LGBT words in his music for so long and I am tired."

Fans of the rising rapper backed her up, but it was revealed that she may have been hearing the lyrics incorrectly shortly after.



"Y’all will not bully me out of speaking up for the trans community," said Baby Tate when people started calling her out for her mistake. "Y’all did this same shit when I called out uzi. If the tweet is causing more transphobia then I’ll delete it but I still believe I heard what I heard and he was wrong if that’s what he said. I will always stand up for the LGBT community. Idc."

