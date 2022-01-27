Just a few short hours with Young Thug could change your life forever -- just ask Gunna. The Atlanta-based rapper started off as a background member of Thugger's YSL Records crew and he's stayed loyal since the beginning. We've all seen where his career has taken him, enjoying a #1 album with DS4EVER and continuing to be a trendsetter and integral character in hip-hop's lore.

Much like when our timelines were filled with music fans debating on whether they would take dinner with JAY-Z over a $500,000 pay-out, YSL fans are presently debating on choosing dinner with Young Thug or $100,000. As many are claiming they would take the money, invest it, and then end up collaborating with Thugger anyways, Gunna told people to be smarter, reminding them of his choice years ago.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"Think b4 u answer," commented Young Wunna. "I took the dinner."

Despite YSL-affiliated artists and creatives picking dinner over the money, fans seem to be more conflicted, realizing that $100,000 can help them change their lives forever. However, as Gunna mentioned, a conversation with Thug could also set you on the right track and make you a multi-millionaire.

What would you choose? Dinner with Young Thug or a check for $100,000? Let us know in the comments.







Screenshot via @youngstonerliferecords on Instagram