Since he stepped onto the rap scene, Gunna has always been looked at for his eccentric style.

Unlike many of his peers who tend to dress more casually, Gunna's drip is a combination of designer brands and bold outfit choices that undoubtedly have left room for discussion among social media users and those in the fashion community.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for JBL

Unlike his chart success, not all of his fits have been hits in the eyes of some.

On a new episode of GQ’s My Style History, Gunna reviewed some of his best outfits and had a little something to say to the trolls living in his Instagram comments.

"I be laughing at ''em too," said Gunna. "It be funny. Like you took the time out your day to do this. You coulda did anything else better with your life. You had nothing else to do."

One of the outfits he was most notably clowned for on Instagram was actually copied by Rihanna as her Halloween costume in 2021.





"It went semi-viral, people were like, kind of like trying to clown me and like make jokes about the outfit I had on," the DS4EVER rapper said. "Two months later, RiRi dressing like me, happy Halloween, and now everybody in the world thinks this outfit is fire."





Gunna also gave a nod to the late Virgil Abloh and his impact on the rapper's style as well.

"It's a lot of stuff that he made that was like future," said Gunna. "People wouldn't know why it's fire right now but Tom Wood, they know he the future like he was seeing stuff before it came."

Gunna leaves a simple piece of advice to those with a different fashion sense who are scared of being laughed at: "Just keep dripping."

Check out Gunna's Instagram to see more of his viral fits.





