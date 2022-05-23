Just a couple of weeks ago, Gunna and Young Thug were shockingly arrested and put in jail on RICO charges. There are currently 28 members of YSL who are locked up, and the situation does not seem good for anyone involved. Prosecutors have accused Young Thug of being the ring leader for YSL and they even believe that Young Thug helped orchestrate numerous violent acts.

Gunna has been wrapped up in all of this and today, he was in front of a judge where he and his lawyer applied for bond. According to reporter Jewel Wicker, Gunna was denied bond all while his trial date was set for January 9th of 2023. As it stands, Gunna is suspected of being a commander within YSL who had a significant role in various instances of violence.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo

"I was just in court where a judge denied bond for Gunna and set his trial date for Jan. 9, 2023. Prosecutors allege YSL is a gang, not just a record label. They also alleged Gunna serves in a “command” role," Wicker wrote. "Prosecutors said Gunna is a “documented” gang member and that he and Williams “direct their troops” to commit violent acts. The judge said his biggest concern was witness tampering. Gunna’s attorney can file a renewed motion for bond at a later date."

This is currently a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the hip-hop world.