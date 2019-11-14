Gunna Continues His Run With NGHTMRE Cut "Cash Cow"

Gunna is rapidly establishing himself as one of hip-hop's go-to guys, a veritable ATL national treasure. Today, the melodically gifted rapper has linked up with producer NGHTMRE, who generally operates within the realm of EDM. For Gunna, he makes sure to operate within a familiar territory, whipping up a melancholic guitar arpeggio and up-tempo trap drums. At this point, Gunna is making the process look easy, rapping with a slightly lower cadence than usual.

Overall, "Cash Cow" feels far removed from the EDM subgenre, though elements remain through synth work and particularly within the drum mixing. Though it's hardly equivalent to some of Gunna's prime material, it's an enjoyable listen all the same. Perhaps NGHTMRE and Gunna might benefit from a few more sessions; should the producer lean further into Gunna's strengths, their next collaboration has potential to be even stronger. For now, "Cash Cow" remains a worthwhile link-up and one that surpasses the typical EDM/hip-hop hybrid.

Quotable Lyrics

N*** touch money like cash cow

Racks make her pocket poke out