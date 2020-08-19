Gunna Combines Lavish Visuals In "200 FOR LUNCH" & "DIRTY DIANA"

Gunna releases two combined visuals from his new "WUNNA" deluxe album, unleashing "200 FOR LUNCH" and "DIRTY DIANA."

Gunna has been teasing the new video for "200 FOR LUNCH" for several weeks, posting pictures of himself at the video shoot, jamming his fork inside of a stack of hundred-dollar bills and munching away. With all of the comments circulating across social media about his appearance, that visual is likely meant to silence the critics.

Following all the hints that it was coming, Gunna has officially come through with the video for "200 FOR LUNCH," surprising us and packaging it alongside "DIRTY DIANA."

Two standouts from the WUNNA deluxe, these visuals follow up the "WUNNA FLO" clip with Yak Gotti.

In the first half, "200 FOR LUNCH," we start with classic film vibes as Gunna dozes off at a fancy restaurant. When he's woken up by his crew, he's asked what he wants for lunch, to which he responds "Two Hunnid." He shows off his drip along the way and mobs out with his friends, including Young Thug.

The second half is dedicated to "DIRTY DIANA," which is more of an explicit look. Balancing shots of the rapper choosing outfits and placing jewelry around his neck, blurred shots of nude women pop sporadically in the background. The designer affair also includes him rapping in front of a woman taking a shower, strategically blocking her as she enters and exits the shot.

Watch the new videos above.