It's only been a few months that we've really started to hear about NFTs and how they can help you get rich quickly but they have caused quite the phenomenon, and it looks as though they'll be around for the next little while. While some find it difficult to grasp exactly what an NFT (non-fungible token) is, others have done their research and taken advantage of the new technology, making some easy money off of them. Atlanta rapper Gunna became the latest celebrity to dabble in the world of NFTs, working with MoonPay to purchase a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT worth over $300,000 this week.

The rapper successfully bought his Bored Ape, which he named Butta, this week. The purchase went through without a hitch and to celebrate his acquisition, Gunna actually got the ape tattooed on his leg. His ape wears aquamarine glasses and blows into a kazoo in the animated video posted to Wunna's Instagram page.



Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

They may be new but with the holidays approaching, it seems as though NFTs might actually be a popular gift this season. Similar to Gunna, rapper Lil Baby revealed that he wants to gift NFTs to his fans in the next few days for Christmas.

Check out Gunna's Bored Ape below and let us know what you think about NFTs in the comments.



