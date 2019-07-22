Nike, Adidas, and Puma are three brands that have been staples in hip-hop. Nike and Adidas have landed partnerships with some of the biggest names in the game. Although mainly focused on athletes, Nike does have Drake and Travis Scott with their own Jordan shoes while Adidas roster includes Kanye West, Pusha T, and more. However, Puma is getting up there as well. Jay-Z currently serves as the company's creative director which might explain why we've seen some of hip-hop's most revered artists sign partnerships with them. The latest to link up with the company is none other than Atlanta's own Gunna.



Image via Puma

Gunna confirmed that he has signed a deal with Puma during ComplexCon Chicago. However, if you ask him why he chose to sign a deal with Puma, he will clarify that wasn't the case. "Puma chose me," he told Complex about signing a deal with the sportswear brand.

"They've already been in the game long, so I'm familiar with Puma. I feel like they were determined," he said. "They really wanted to do business with me and take my ideas and bring them to life. It's more about me building a relationship in the business for longevity. I'm not just doing any quick deals with anybody."

He added, "JAY-Z, and Nipsey Hussle, too. I was following the family with those two. And Meek [Mill], too. I feel like the roster they already had was full of good artists, and I can fit right in."