Since first breaking into the game with infectious singles like "Sold Out Dates" and "Drip Too Hard," both of which feature Lil Baby in a supporting role, Gunna has risen into one of rap's most consistent young superstars. Since then, he has earned himself twenty-five gold and platinum plaques for his collection, including several stemming from his acclaimed work alongside Lil Baby.

BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

And now, months removed from the release of his recent album Wunna, Gunna has landed himself yet another platinum plaque -- this time for the Young Thug-assisted "Dollaz On My Head." Produced by Mike WiLL Made-It and Myles Harris, the Wunna highlight has been confirmed to have sold over one million album-equivalent units, which ensures that the RIAA certification is soon to follow.

Given how popular the track has become since its release, with the YouTube view count steadily approaching twenty-million in total, it was only a matter of time before "Dollaz On My Head" earned the YSL partners another platinum plaque. Though Gunna and Lil Baby are a tried and true combination, you can't deny that it's always exciting when the student and the teacher connect on wax. And expect plenty more where that came from, with the YSL compilation album Slime Language 2 having been officially confirmed for a Black Friday release date.

Congratulations to the Slime duo for hitting another major milestone, and don't be surprised to see Gunna's latest album eventually reach gold, and possibly even platinum status in due time. Are you still bumping Wunna?