Gunna & Yak Gotti Bring Out The Graphics In Their Video For "WUNNA FLO"

Gunna and Yak Gotti go crazy with the gifs in their new music video for the "Wunna (Deluxe)" album standout "WUNNA FLO."

One of the standout tracks off the deluxe edition to Gunna's chart-topping album WUNNA is the Yak Gotti-assisted banger "WUNNA FLO." Thankfully, we now have a video for the track that makes the song even more appealing.



Filled with all sorts of graphics and gifs, the video for "WUNNA FLO" is a trippy experience that just gets better as it plays on. From private jet rides to counting stacks of money at the mansion, both Atlanta-bred rappers make the life of our favorite emcees look pretty lavish to say the least. Add a few cameos from the homies, one in particular being Young Thug himself, and you've got the perfect setting for a video that looked just as fun to film as it is to watch from afar. If only more hip-hop visuals could turn out this vibrant while still rapping about the usual vices of the game — weed, women, whips and a wardrobe that probably ate up the video budget in the first place all included. To be young and a trap star!

Watch the music video for "WUNNA FLO" by Gunna featuring Yak Gotti above, and give a listen to the deluxe version of WUNNA right now on all streaming platforms.