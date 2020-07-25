mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gunna & Lil Uzi Vert Make The Perfect Pair On "Relentless"

Alexander Cole
July 25, 2020 09:17
Relentless
Gunna Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Gunna and Lil Uzi Vert brought some braggadocio to their latest collaborative track.


Gunna has been having himself an incredible 2020, especially with the release of Wunna. On Friday, Gunna dropped the deluxe version of the album which features some great guest appearances from the likes of Future, Young Thug, and Lil Uzi Vert. The latter of these artists, Uzi, appears on the song "Relentless" and one could argue he has the best guest verse of anyone on the project.

This track features both artists completely embracing hedonism as they rap about drugs and women, not necessarily in that order. This song is an undeniable banger that will have many Gunna fans rushing to their phones to add it to a playlist. 

Give this track a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Came out them trenches, I need an applause (I need an applause)
I was supply when they needed the raw
Trap beatin', ain't need no help, get it, nah (Nah)
Adventador sit low, it creepin' and crawl (Crawl)
Expensive taste, she got my meat in her jaws (Meat in her jaws)

Gunna Lil Uzi Vert Wunna Deluxe Wunna new music new song
