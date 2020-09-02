Gunna & Lil Baby Recreate Bird Box In "Blindfold" Video

Gunna and Lil Baby make their way to safety together in the "BLINDFOLD" video, which loosely recreates "Bird Box."

After initially coming up together, Lil Baby and Gunna focused on growing themselves as individual artists, becoming two of the greatest stars from the new generation of rap. They've got hits together, like "Sold Out Dates" and "Drip Too Hard," and they've each proven themselves to be some of the most exciting rappers out today.

On Gunna's chart-topping album WUNNA, the Atlanta native came through with some heat, including "Blindfold" with his frequent collaborator. Baby and Gunna have been teasing the official music video for weeks and now, it's finally out.

Recreating the movie Bird Box to an extent, Gunna is seen navigating through the forest with a blindfold over his eyes. It's not explained why he's wearing one but it doesn't look like it was his decision, despite how stylish his blindfold actually is. He winds up making it to a rowboat where a sniper targets him. Then, the Drip God is right back on land, bumping into his good friend Lil Baby and making it to safety.

While the video is a little all over the place, it's definitely one of the more ambitious visuals from Gunna's WUNNA project.

Watch it up above.