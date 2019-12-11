It looks like Gunna and Lil Baby have another hit on the way. Following the success of their Drip Harder project, and its hit single “Drip Too Hard,” Gunna and Lil Baby appear to have another collaboration on the way. The ATL rapper took to his Twitter account last night to tease “Another 1” with Lil Baby.

“Me & @lilbaby4PF Gotta ANOTHER 1 🤦🏽‍♂️🔥🤦🏽‍♂️🔥🤦🏽‍♂️🔥🤦🏽‍♂️🔥🤦🏽‍♂️🔥🤦🏽‍♂️🔥🤦🏽‍♂️” he tweeted out. It’s unclear if he’s referring to another single or project, but I’m guessing it’s the former. There’s no word yet either as for when we might get to hear this collab, but according to Gunna its fire.

This tweet comes just hours after Lil Baby was spotted with the GOAT, Lil Wayne. The two were appeared to have been shooting a music video for an upcoming collab that’s coming soon (see pic below). Meanwhile, Gunna is still riding the wave of his hit single "Hot" with Young Thug. We'll continue to keep you posted moving forward.