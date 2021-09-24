mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gunna & Future Drop Bars About Making This Look "Too Easy"

Erika Marie
September 24, 2021 00:21
The Georgia rappers have linked up on a new single.


Two Atlanta icons have come together once again on a track that they're hoping will stake its claim on fans' playlists. Gunna has been celebrating this week after he not only helped open a grocery store at his old middle school in Georgia, but he received his own day in South Fulton. The 28-year-old College Park native is known for giving back to the community that helped raise him, and when he isn't crossing good deeds off of his to-do list, Gunna is in the studio making magic—this time with Future on their track, "Too Easy."

Partnering with Future on wax isn't something unfamiliar for Gunna as the rappers have appeared on songs together including "Street Sweeper" and "Unicorn Purp." The trap-rapping hitmakers have cooked up a single where they boast about being leading forces wherever they go, so stream "Too Easy" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

This ain't diamonds you lookin' at, we done updated the roster
You can tell that's a rich n*gga posture
Young Gunn-Wunna, I'm spittin' it proper
Trappin' in school, I was servin' bags, police was searchin' my locker

