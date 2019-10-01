Gunna & Carnage Join Pia Mia On Her Latest Single "Don't Get Me Started"

It may have been a while since we've heard from Pia Mia but she's back with her new single, "Don't Get Me Started" ft. Gunna and Carnage. The singer's latest single is a smooth banger with a gloomy tone to it. She revealed that the song was inspired by "some shady Hollywood shit" revolving around a dress, an award show, and the dress later being seen in Vogue.

Seeing as how the song surrounds fashion, it was only appropriate that the Drip Or Drown creator featured on it. "He relates to fashion the way I do and he understands how important it is to us as artists. This took my concept to another level. On top of that, Carnage came in and delivered unbelievable production," Pia Mia told Complex about the song's creation.

Peep her new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

I can't ride with a n***a who scary

I got cheese like the pizza at Barry's

Runnin' bands reason I still ain't get married

That's why I sell and our prices don't vary



