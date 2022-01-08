mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gunna & 21 Savage Team Up On "Thought I Was Playing"

Aron A.
January 08, 2022 12:09
Thought I Was Playing
Gunna Feat. 21 Savage

21 Savage's hot streak continues with his latest verse on Gunna's "DS4EVER."


On Friday, Gunna brought the Drip Season series two a close with the release of DS4EVER. The 19-song body of work serves as Gunna's follow-up to Wunna and brings together a slew of collaborators. Of course, Young Thug appears on a few tracks, while Future, Chloë Bailey, Yung Bleu and more also contribute to the project.

Gunna and 21 Savage reunite on "Thought I Was Playing." Mike Will Made-It handles the electrifying production on this one, as Gunna and 21 Savage get into their bags and deliver a braggadocious anthem. Gunna leads the way but it's 21 Savage who has continued to receive praise for his guest appearances. On one bar, in particular, 21 Savage has been making the rounds after he compares a Glock to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm your wifey surgeon, dawg, I give her lip fillers
SF90 cost a M, dumped his Glock like Ye did Kim
Sippin' on pimp juice, watch my brim
How you a shooter? You ain't even hit the rim
Summertime killin' in Air Force Ones
When it get to winter, I'm steppin' in Timbs

