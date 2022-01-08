Gunna & 21 Savage Team Up On "Thought I Was Playing"

On Friday, Gunna brought the Drip Season series two a close with the release of DS4EVER. The 19-song body of work serves as Gunna's follow-up to Wunna and brings together a slew of collaborators. Of course, Young Thug appears on a few tracks, while Future, Chloë Bailey, Yung Bleu and more also contribute to the project.

Gunna and 21 Savage reunite on "Thought I Was Playing." Mike Will Made-It handles the electrifying production on this one, as Gunna and 21 Savage get into their bags and deliver a braggadocious anthem. Gunna leads the way but it's 21 Savage who has continued to receive praise for his guest appearances. On one bar, in particular, 21 Savage has been making the rounds after he compares a Glock to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm your wifey surgeon, dawg, I give her lip fillers

SF90 cost a M, dumped his Glock like Ye did Kim

Sippin' on pimp juice, watch my brim

How you a shooter? You ain't even hit the rim

Summertime killin' in Air Force Ones

When it get to winter, I'm steppin' in Timbs

