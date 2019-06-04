Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is a book that was first published in the early 1980s. Its followup came a few years later while the third installment was issued in the mid-nineties, and each was a collection of chilling short stories interrupted with disturbing sketches of haunting creatures from the tales. The books are hailed as classics, and children and adults alike still share them in hopes of striking playful fear in their friends and family members.

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has developed, produced, and adapted the silver screen version of the Alvin Schwartz horror stories and the film is set to hit theaters on August 9. Del Toro has taken the tales and carefully weaved them into one long narrative, and by the looks of the official, near-two-and-a-half minute trailer, viewers are going to be taken on a frightening ride. Included in the trailer are the stories of Harold the scarecrow, the "Red Spot," the woman searching for her big toe, Mr. Jangly, and the "Pale Lady."

The film is centered on a group of teens who go poking around an old house in their town and stumble upon a book of stories. Soon, they begin to see their names in each of the tales, and one by one, people start disappearing. Check out the full-length trailer for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and let us know what you think.