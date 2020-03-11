The producers of Growing Up Hip Hop are claiming that Dame Dash's accusations that they made his son, Boogie Dash, drink alcohol on camera are completely false, and they've demanded that the whole lawsuit be tossed. According to court documents, Entertainment One Reality Productions have denied any wrongdoing, and even accused Dame of filing the lawsuit in “bad faith." They have called his claims "frivolous, unreasonable and without foundation," and claimed that, if any damages were ensued, they would have been exclusively caused by third parties. As the documents read, "Plaintiffs’ claims are barred, in whole or in part, to the extent that Plaintiffs failed to take advantage of any preventive or corrective opportunities provided by Defendant, or otherwise, to avoid the damages about which they complain, prior to filing of the Complaint.” The producers have demanded that the whole case be thrown out immediately.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for WE tv

Dame initially sued the production company, along with WE tv and AMC Networks, back in January. In the lawsuit, he accused the defendants of requiring his son, Dame "Boogie" Dash II, to drink alcohol on Growing Up Hip Hop in an effort to increase ratings for the reality show, despite WE tv promising him that they wouldn’t let Boogie drink alcohol on set. Boogie has publicly struggled with substance abuse in front of the cameras in the past before going to rehab, so the producers' alleged actions were very upsetting for Dame and his family. He has sued the defendants for breach of contract, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and fraud.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

In addition to these claims, Dame is also suing the network for allegedly failing to pay him for his own appearances on the show. He noted that while the network claimed his creditors presented court order seizing his paychecks, his television checks should have been paid to his company and not him personally. He was under the belief that his checks were not subject to the court order. Dame is also currently facing a $50 million lawsuit himself, in which he's been accused of sexual assault.