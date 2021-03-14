mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gudda Gudda Drops New Project "Nina"

Aron A.
March 14, 2021 16:30
Gudda Gudda comes through with "Nina."


The Young Money empire isn't what it once was. After all, every empire is bound to face its own decline at some point. The height of the Young Money camp included artists like Jae Millz and Gudda Gudda getting some mainstream shine, though, with Wayne's arrest and the subsequent label issues, we haven't heard a whole lot from them.

Gudda Gudda has been unveiling new projects over the past few months. In 2020, he unveiled 7 Slugs. Now, he's back with his new project Nina. Equipped with nine tracks and no credited features, Gudda Gudda showcases his talents in full without holding back.

Keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Gudda Gudda and check out his brand new project, Nina below. Sound off in the comments with your favorite track. 

