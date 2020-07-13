Gudda Gudda Dedicates New Song "It Ain't OK" To George Floyd

New Orleans rapper Gudda Gudda is best known for his role within Young Money, previously serving as part of Sqad Up with Lil Wayne. It's been a minute since we heard a full-length project from him and this week, he returns with his brand new song and video for "It Ain't OK."

The track is dedicated to George Floyd and the countless other Black lives that have been lost at the hands of police brutality and systemic racism. Gudda speaks about how corrupt the system is, touching on the "revolution" that began several weeks ago with the protests and riots that broke out across the nation.

The video includes news reports and troubling footage about George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, and more.

Watch it below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Politicians, listen up

All lives matter and that is true but

All lives can't til' black lives matter too

So we tearing down statues, setting flames to the precinct

Knocking on the White House doors so Trump can see me

Don't pay attention to the propaganda on your TV

If we don't obey, they might kill us live on TV