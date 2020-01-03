Gucci has teamed up with Disney for a collaborative Chinese New Year collection in celebration of the Year of the Rat and everybody's favorite mouse. Although the Chinese New Year won't officially begin until January 25, you can shop the collection starting today, January 3, via Gucci.com and select Gucci stores.

The Gucci x Disney Chinese New Year collection feature a wide range of apparel, footwear and accessories, ranging from sweatshirts, trench coats and tees to the Gucci Rhyton sneaker, slippers, backpacks, watches, hats and more. As a play on the Year of the Rat (mouse) theme, the entire collection is centered exclusively around Mickey Mouse, whether it appears as a charm on a bracelet or an all-over print on a Gucci jumpsuit.

Check out some additional images of the Gucci x Disney "Chinese New Year" collection in the IG post embedded below.