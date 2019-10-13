Ever since the Italian luxury brand Gucci came under fire for releasing a collection that so obviously resembled blackface, followed by the company's "indy" turban, the fashion house has been walking a fine line when it comes to each release. Gucci most recently debuted its Spring/Summer 2020 looks in Milan and people now have things to say about the shackle-like ankle monitor that was sported on the runway.

The look, as seen in the photo below, is a leather black anklet that appears to be holding gold bullets but is really Gucci lipsticks. "Want to look like a billionaire under house arrest but don’t have the billions or the ankle device? Gucci got you covered!" one Twitter user commented.

The fashion brand also got criticized for its models wearing straitjackets on the runway, something creative director Alessandro Michele was seemingly forced to comment on. As per a statement from The Hollywood Reporter, the “blank-styled clothes” was meant to be representative of “the most extreme version of a uniform, dictated by society and those who control it.”

Peep some reactions below and let us know what you think.