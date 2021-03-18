By now, you've surely heard about the NFT craze happening as people rush to educate themselves on the latest trend to emerge from the crypto-art space. Artists have taken advantage of the latest boom in NFT (non-fungible token) blockchain offerings, including Grimes and Tory Lanez, who both made millions from selling unreleased music and other art as NFTs.



Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Companies have been trying to gain a quick understanding of the trend, predicting that it could be a big thing for years to come. With the way everyone has flocked to the digital files in recent weeks, it's no surprise that larger entities are beginning to try their luck in the space, including famed fashion house Gucci, which is officially selling a virtual pair of sneakers for $12, which you'll never actually be able to physically wear, as an NFT.

While most Gucci sneakers will cost you hundreds of dollars to procure, the latest kicks offered by the Italian design brand come for only $11.99 USD. Launching a series of augmented reality sneakers as NFTs, Gucci attempts to remain a pioneer in the tech fashion space, staying on top of the latest trends. The NFTs are a collaboration with Belarus-based company Wanna, according to Hypebeast, and they will remain at the low price of $11.99. They're currently available on Gucci's app and are unlimited.



Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Will you be picking up a pair of digitized sneakers from Gucci?

[via]