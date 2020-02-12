The iciest individual in the world has officially reached a new milestone in his life, turning 40-years-old today. One of the most influential rappers of the last decade, Gucci Mane has become a mogul in the city of Atlanta, boosting the careers of dozens of young artists with his connections, his business savvy, and his will to help others succeed. Gucci Mane knows that there's enough money in the world for all of his boys to win so he uses his resources wisely, ensuring that the stars of his 1017 Eskimo label eat. After getting out of prison, Wop absolutely transformed his appearance and changed his life, kicking some bad habits, slimming down and bulking up. His wife Keyshia Ka'oir stuck with him through the bad and the good and today, she's celebrating all that her man has become.



On his fortieth birthday, Gucci Mane received a beautiful message from the woman of his dreams, Keyshia Ka'oir, who shared her wishes on social media. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my fine ass husband @laflare1017," she started. "Just wanna thank God for u!! Wow!! Such an amazing MAN! U are my everything & everyday is your day ! I will always cater to u, make sure u are happy, well taken care of, fed, f’d & most of all LOVED! U are the perfect husband for me & I LOVE u so much babe!!!!"

You love to see these two continuing to be great together. They make up one of hip-hop's favorite couples and are surely the most stylish. Happy birthday to Gucci Mane!