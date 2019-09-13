Gucci Mane has always released music at a high clip and even though things have slowed down exponentially since last year, the Wopster may be easing us back into his flow. Last night, he decided to shock the world with a new single, perhaps hinting at the arrival of his next body of work. The track, which features DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, has been received well thus far and we're excited to see where it leads us. Guwop has been spending a lot of time with his family and his wife, Keyshia Ka'oir, recently hinted that she's ready to have a baby with her rapper spouse. Through their social activity, you can tell that these two are just obsessed with one another and they proved it once again with their latest upload.

Keyshia took to social media to remind everybody of what our relationship goals should look like, posting up with her husband as they took a stroll. The photo itself is pretty adorable but the caption will have you watering at the eyes. "I’ve experienced all my most memorable moments with my baby," she wrote.

Everybody in the comments section is praying for a man/woman to come into their lives and positively amplify even the most mundane experiences. Hopefully, everybody reading this gets to experience a love like Gucci and Keyshia's.