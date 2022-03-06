NBA YoungBoy has had a very active start to 2021. Along with his solo mixtape Colors from late January, YB also put out a collaborative album with DaBaby on March 4 titled Better Than You. While guys like DaBaby and his fellow frequent collaborator Quando Rondo are supportive of him, YB has gained a fair share of enemies recently, even though it may be his fault.

As he has had an ongoing beef with Lil Durk and the late King Von, YoungBoy picked up a few more enemies on Feb. 22, when he dropped his YouTube single "I Hate YoungBoy," where he throws subliminal shots at 21 Savage, India, Boosie Badazz and more.

Among those on the receiving end of these disses was Gucci Mane, who did not take these jabs lightly. YB rapped, "Used to f*ck with Gucci 'til I seen he like them p*ssy n***as," and Gucci responded soon after.

On March 4, East Atlanta Santa dropped his new single and music video for "Publicity Stunt," where he addresses YB's raps and fires back. With bars like, "Why you diss me for publicity n*gga?/ Is you in the streets or a industry n*gga? / Is you my fan or my enemy, n*gga?," Gucci was unrelenting.

When "I Hate YoungBoy" came out, the audio was trending #1 in the music section on YouTube. However, Gucci Mane's "Publicity Stunt" recently dethroned YB's diss track, and now sits as the most trending video.

Which diss track did you consider to be better?