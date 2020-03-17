Gucci Mane's penchant for finding talent is unlike most in the music industry. Since coming into the game in the early 2000s, his ear for music's helped him find talent before they blow up. Nicki Minaj, Future, and Young Thug are prime examples but in recent times, he hasn't had as much luck in breaking new talent.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Following his prison stint, Gucci Mane announced his new label 1017 Eskimo which became home for acts like Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Yung Mal, and more. It now looks like Gucci Mane is trying to expand the roster, hitting the 'Gram to announce that he's looking for new artists to sign to 1017 Eskimo. Sharing what seemed to be the agreement portion of the 1017 Eskimo contract, he followed it up with another post revealing that he had signed one artist for $1M and is looking for three more artists to sign the deal.

This campaign's gone on over the past few months. Gucci Mane hit Twitter in January offering a million dollars for the next signee to the 1017 Eskimo imprint. It should be noted that both Lil Wop and Asian Doll have pleaded to get out of their deals (with the latter succeeding) after signing to Gucci Mane.

Either way, if you're a young artist looking to bank in on a $1M deal and think you have what it takes, Gucci Mane is currently taking submissions.