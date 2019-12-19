Atlanta legend Gucci Mane loves to release new music in time for the holidays and, although some of his fans believed he might be taking this year off, the 1017 General decided to simply leave his announcement to the last minute. Surprising us all with the good news, Gucci Mane informed his audience that East Atlanta Santa 3 would be out prior to Christmas Day, dropping the body of work on December 20. This morning, Guwop shared the tracklisting for the project, revealing the sixteen songs that will be included in this year's holiday playlist.

With features from his frequent collaborators Quavo and Rich The Kid, an appearance by his protege Asian Doll, and a joint effort with the currently-buzzing Jason Derulo, Gucci Mane is set to have one of the biggest releases of the night. Production is largely handled by JWhite Did It, although there will be contributions from some heavy hitters in the beat-making game. Metro Boomin is credited and so are Murda Beatz, Zaytoven, Spiffy Global, and more.

East Atlanta Santa 3 will be out on all streaming services at midnight. Let us know which song you're most looking forward to checking out now that the tracklist has been revealed. Thank you for saving Christmas, Gucci.