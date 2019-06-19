During an appearance on Beats 1 Radio last week, Gucci Mane announced from out of nowhere, that he would be releasing a new album soon. At this stage in his career, the legendary Atlanta rapper doesn't even really need to write his raps anymore, so an album comes about pretty organically. When a theme makes sense, he'll lock himself in the studio and go HAM. After only recently releasing his new single "Backwards" with Meek Mill, Guwop decided to drop another hit, "Proud Of You," as a taste test for his latest body of work, as well as letting us know when to expect the anticipated album.

The headlining single came along with a preview of the upcoming album's cover art, which revealed La Flare standing atop two different colored, red and white, Rolls Royce cars, with the title of the album "Delusions Of Grandeur" spray-painted in bright graffiti on the walls behind him, but it's Gucci's insanely toned body which instantly captures all the attention. The rapper could be seen flexing his biceps, and more impressively his crazy rock-hard abs, as he wore nothing but plaid shorts, clean white sneakers and tennis socks, and his mandatory ice.

The release comes just after Gucci's friend and former collaborator, Ralo, took to social media to remind fans (and Gucci alike) to join the "#FreeRalo" movement as the 1017 rapper awaits his release from prison, and Guwop proceeded to respond.