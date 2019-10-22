It's really sad to see celebrities beef each other over what seems to be a simple misunderstanding. Gucci Mane assumed that he was banned from The Breakfast Club, after making snarky comments towards one of the hosts, Angela Yee, in 2016. He addressed the ban in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, but didn't bite his tongue. He approached the situation aggressively, called Angela Yee ''a punk a** b*tch'' and said he would ''slap the sh*t'' out of her co-host DJ envy if he approached him wrong. He also claimed that it wouldn't be the first time the DJ gets slapped.

DJ Envy took some time out of his vacation to respond to the claims, which he stated are not true. Apparently, Gucci Mane was not banned from the radio show, nor was he ever slapped in the past. Gucci Mane just dropped the album Wopteber II, and this beef is stealing the spotlight. Although he's had issues with Quavo and Take-Off, they were still part of the album.

In DJ Envy's Instagram post, his co-host Yee commented, ''did he say you texted him that you got slapped and jumped after you interviewed him with Melyssa Ford.'' She's sarcastically referring to the comments that were made about her in 2016, where Gucci Mane claimed that Yee texted him to come to her hotel. It seemed like he mixed her up with another radio host. So this all started with a misunderstanding, but it might not be ending anytime soon, considering Gucci Mane refused to apologize to Angela.

Everyone is reacting to this beef on social media and making gifs. Peep some of the reactions below.