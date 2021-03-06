mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gucci Mane's Artist K Shiday Fires Shots At Asian Doll On "Back In Blood" Freestyle

March 06, 2021
Asian Doll catches smoke from Gucci Mane's signee K Shiday on her "Back In Blood" freestyle.


Every few months, there's one beat that's so undeniable that the rest of the rap game can't help but jump on it and offer their own renditions of it. Pooh Shiesty's "Back In Blood" is currently that song but it still hasn't ruined the original (hopefully). It's slowly turning into a beat that many are using to air out their grievances towards their opps, be it in the streets or in the music industry. 

1017's K Shiday is the latest to tackle the beat but this time around, she had a few words for an artist that was formerly part of the 1017 roster: Asian Doll. Shiday's latest offering doesn't mention any specific names but Asian Doll seemingly fits the description of the barrage of bars Shiday lets off. The 1017 artist later took to Instagram to confirm that it was Asian that she's speaking to. 

It's unclear where the rift between the two began but one might think it would have something to do with Asian Doll rapping, "If it weren't for Asian Doll, then none of you hoes won't have no chains," on her own "Back In Blood" remix. "On a Shiesty beat, you trying to be 1017 so bad," Shiday fires back on the record.

Peep the song below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Bitches fallin' out for likes
Don't play with dogs, I play with TECs
Bitch you made they took that chain from you
I got it 'round my neck
Real bare face with the 150
Make a bitch sick off emojis
Can't no money fix that body, bitch
You still shaped a lil' funny

K Shiday
