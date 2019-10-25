Gucci Mane is one-of-a-kind. The Atlanta legend has a boisterous energy about him. He captures the attention of any room he walks into and he still manages to influence younger artists in the rap game. One of the most prosperous mentors in the crowded ATL hip-hop scene, Guwop has taken so many cats under his wing, developing the careers of Lil Wop, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Mal & Quill, and many more. With his own Woptober 2 project out of the way, Gucci can enjoy some time around the world, making his way to Dubai and fitting right in.



Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Telling the world that he had arrived in the Middle East, Gucci Mane had no intention of appearing like a tourist. He wants to live like a local so he got some luxury drip, rocking some traditional garb to complement his Gucci sandals. "Trying not to look like a tourist in Dubai," wrote the recording artist, eliciting reactions from Quality Control head honcho Pierre Thomas and Wop's wife Keyshia Ka'oir.

Watch the video below to see Gucci confidently strutting through Dubai in his traditional dress. Do you think he should bring the costume back home with him or keep it in his hotel room when he dips?