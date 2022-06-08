Gucci Mane has kept it relatively quiet in 2022, at least considering his usual stream of output-- he's featured on a handful of songs and dropped a couple of solo tracks, including the recent "Mrs. Davis." Perhaps things are about to pick up for GuWop, as we've received word that he is releasing a deluxe to one of his label's 2020 compilation projects.

In 2020, Guwop and members of his record label, the New 1017, collaborated on the album, So Icy Gang, Vol. 1, which dropped with 19 tracks. According to Uproxx, Gucci plans to expand on the album with the release of a deluxe edition titled, So Icy Gang: The ReUp, which would add 13 songs to the original 19.The album is set to drop on June 17 and will include features from 1017 members, BiC Fizzle, Big Scarr, BigWalkDog, Hotboy Wes, Enchanting, Pooh Shiesty, and Foogiano.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Gucci did something similar in 2021 when he added a whopping 17 additional tracks to the crew's So Icy Christmas. With the addition of So Icy Boyz in 2021, TheReUp will be the label's fourth compilation album.

Music aside, Gucci has had a memorable year as he and his wife, Keyshia Ka'oir celebrated their 5-year anniversary. He shared his appreciation for his wife via IG caption, saying, “We went from kissing in a jail to kissing on a jet I got the best wife in the world it’s our 5 year anniversary I love you [Mrs. Davis] and I’m so grateful and proud to call you my wife.”

So Icy Gang: The ReUp is available to pre-save here. Are you excited to hear some new bars from Guwop? Let us know down in the comments.

