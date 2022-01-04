mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gucci Mane Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane On "Fake Friends"

Aron A.
January 03, 2022 20:13
1.1K Views
00
0
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

Fake Friends
Gucci Mane

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Gucci Mane kicks the year off with "Fake Friends."


Gucci Mane spent the past year establishing and solidifying the 1017 roster. Though he delivered projects like So Icy BoyzIcy Daddy and Christmas' So Icy Christmas. Each of these projects offered a few solid cuts from Wop but they largely served to highlight the artists under his wing. However, it seems like Wop could be cooking up something more personal for 2022.

Earlier today, Gucci Mane kicked off his 2022 campaign with the release of his latest single, "Fake Friends." The rapper flips Whodini's 1985 song, "Friends" on this one, as he offers his one-year-old son Ice tales from his come-up. Ultimately, the song focuses on Wop's rise to the top and those who were loyal and disloyal to him on the way up.

Check out the latest from Gucci Mane below.

Quotable Lyrics
Tried to play divide and conquer but we went in competition
Now, how the fuck you ain't gon' give GuWop his recognition?
Some artists get on and forget who came up with them in the trenches
Just like an asshole, I guess we all got an opinion

Gucci Mane
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  1.1K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Gucci Mane
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Gucci Mane Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane On "Fake Friends"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject