Gucci Mane Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane On "Fake Friends"

Gucci Mane spent the past year establishing and solidifying the 1017 roster. Though he delivered projects like So Icy Boyz, Icy Daddy and Christmas' So Icy Christmas. Each of these projects offered a few solid cuts from Wop but they largely served to highlight the artists under his wing. However, it seems like Wop could be cooking up something more personal for 2022.

Earlier today, Gucci Mane kicked off his 2022 campaign with the release of his latest single, "Fake Friends." The rapper flips Whodini's 1985 song, "Friends" on this one, as he offers his one-year-old son Ice tales from his come-up. Ultimately, the song focuses on Wop's rise to the top and those who were loyal and disloyal to him on the way up.

Check out the latest from Gucci Mane below.

Quotable Lyrics

Tried to play divide and conquer but we went in competition

Now, how the fuck you ain't gon' give GuWop his recognition?

Some artists get on and forget who came up with them in the trenches

Just like an asshole, I guess we all got an opinion