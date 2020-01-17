Gucci Mane has been working hard to get in shape for quite some time now, embarking on a fitness journey of sorts with the help of his exercise-savvy wife, Keyshia Ka'oir. Though the rapper was never super shy about his body, he definitely seems comfortable than he used to be showing it off. These days, he's shirtless more often not, including on the cover of his last drop, the festive Christmas album East Atlanta Santa 3. Though we've seen plenty of jacked Gucci and his toned abs these days, it's quite mind-boggling to witness just how far he's come by comparing himself now to a photo of him from not too long ago.

Keyshia, who runs her own fitness company, KA'OIR Fitness, shared a before and after post of her husband, showing the incredible progress he's made on his fitness journey. "Don’t play with us !!!" she captioned the post, before plugging her company and insisting that it's "out here changing lives🦾." Gucci commented on the post, sharing that, "My wife is my greatest weapon 🏹." It's nice to see spouses be so mutually supportive of each other, and Gucci's hard work and dedication to getting fit has certainly paid off.