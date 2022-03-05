Are you feeling Fire Emoji? If not, our playlist has been updated with a selection of hot new arrivals that will certainly have your answer turned around in no time, kicking off with King Von and Lil Durk's "Evil Twins," which appears on the former's posthumous album, What It Means To Be King.

Speaking of Von, his solo track "War" has been added to our playlist as well, and our update from a few weeks ago saw the addition of the project's first single, "Don't Play That" featuring 21 Savage, which fans have been loving.

Next up, we have Pusha T and Nigo's collaboration, "Hear Me Clearly," which was produced by ThaMyind, Luca Starz, BoogzDaBeast & Kanye West. "These drug dealer Rollies is my TikTok and Triller / Insecure bitches get lip fillers / Covered in white like bridezilla and never been caught / So what's the Shiggy dance for a brick nigga?" the rhymes begin, only getting better as the song continues.

Other solo standouts from this week include Gucci Mane's "Publicity Stunt," on which he responds to NBA YoungBoy's "I Hate YoungBoy," asking the young recording artist if he's "in the streets or an industry n*gga?" – Tee Grizzley's "Beat The Streets" earned a "very hot" rating from us as well.

Of course, YB made waves with a track of his own, this one from his newly released joint album with DaBaby, Better Than You. Our Fire Emoji pick was "Neighborhood Superstar," although "Turbo" and "On this Line" are worth checking out as well.

What New Music Friday releases have you been loving so far this weekend? Drop a comment below and let us know.