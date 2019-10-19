Gucci Mane has been making his rounds to various publications this week to promote his new album Wobtober II, which dropped on Friday. One of his visits was to ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby, where he spent most of his time talking about sports. During which, he even revealed that he lost over 6 figures to Drake over the Bucks x Raptors series. If you didn't know Gucci is a big Bucks & Greek Freak fan, but it appears Drizzy got the better end of him when they faced the Raptors in the playoffs.

“Yeah, I lost a bunch of money. I loss over six figures and I lost my damn shirt. Cause we bet the jersey too so I lost the shirt too though,” Gucci said. When Jalen Rose said he knew six figures to them wouldn't be just $100,000, Gucci shock his head yea and said “thats light,” reassuring he probably lost much more than that.

Gucci wasn’t too worried though as he said “we’ll get him back this season,” and he’s probably right. With the removal of Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green, the Raptors are surely not the same team as last year, where as the Bucks will once again be rather dominant.

Check out the excerpt (below).