Gucci Mane Returns With "So Icy Boyz" Ft. Lil Baby, Quavo, Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano & More

It was time for Gucci Mane to wrangle in his team for his latest project. Keeping up with his Icy theme, Guwop is back with So Icy Boyz, a 17-track effort where the southern rapper brought together his artists to showcase what 1017 has to offer as we ease into the conclusion of 2021. Gucci has formed The New 1017 Records with a handful of fresh acts that are looking to follow in the Rap icon's footsteps.

Gucci Mane is considered a pioneer of Trap and he's aiming to help shape the next generation of chart-topping artists. His roster includes the likes of BiC Fizzle, Hotboy Wes, Foogiano, Pooh Shiesty, and Enchanting, and the label owner made sure to allow his artists their time in the spotlight. So Icy Boyz stays true to Gucci Mane's collective vision and will hopefully continue to catapult these rappers to stardom, so stream the album and let us know which artist you think stood out.

Tracklist

1. Poppin with Gucci Mane & BigWalkDog

2. Sno Cone with BiC Fizzle ft. Gucci Mane & Quavo

3. Trap Life with BigWalkDog ft. Bankroll Freddie

4. TrapMania with BiC Fizzle ft. Gucci Mane & Cootie

5. Rolling Loud with Hotboy Wes ft. Big Scarr, BigWalkDog

6. Whole Lotta Ice with BigWalkDog ft. Lil Baby, Pooh Shiesty

7. From Da South with Big Scarr

8. Trap God with BigWalkDog ft. Gucci Mane

9. Free Smoke with Hotboy Wes ft. Big Scarr

10. Mo Money with BiC Fizzle

11. Free Foo with Foogiano

12. So Icy with BigWalkDog

13. On God with BiC Fizzle ft. Gucci Mane & Cootie

14. My Lil Dance with Hotboy Wes ft. Gucci Mane

15. Slide with Hotboy Wes

16. Freestyle with Big Scarr ft. Gucci Mane

17. Neva Trust A Soul with Foogiano ft. Gucci Mane, Enchanting