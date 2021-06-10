Gucci Mane Represents On "34 & 8" Ft. Pooh Shiesty

As soon as Gucci Mane shared that he would be releasing a new track this week, fans were ready. There are several hot releases slated to drop this week, and Guwop added his name to the list with "34 & 8" featuring Pooh Shiesty. The latter has been one of the standout artists on Gucci's 1017 Records but recently, he found himself on the wrong side of the law due to a shooting incident he was allegedly involved in.

After being granted bond on Wednesday (June 9), Pooh will be released from jail and it looks as if Gucci wanted to kick off the day by sharing their collaborative single. The track is said to appear on Gucci's forthcoming album Ice Daddy that will hit streaming services on June 18. "My new album #ICEDADDY is available for Preorder/Pre-Save tonight at midnight everywhere!" the rapper shared on Instagram back in April. "Executive produced by my son @icedavis1017."

Stream "34 & 8" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

They say I’m a sex symbol, they say I’m a ladies man (Huh?)

Dressed up in the latest fashion, fashion show with Dapper Dan (It’s Gucci)

It look like I robbed the bank, so much bread, it make you faint

We be evÐµrywhere you ain’t, I go evÐµrywhere you can’t

I send shots at where you think, I got millions when I blink

I got birds like Arthur Blank, I just bought a purple mink