mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gucci Mane Reminisces On Young Dolph's Legacy On "Long Live Dolph"

Joshua Robinson
December 17, 2021 12:19
4.1K Views
301
6
Gucci Mane/1017 Global Music, LLC/Atlantic Recording CorporationGucci Mane/1017 Global Music, LLC/Atlantic Recording Corporation
Gucci Mane/1017 Global Music, LLC/Atlantic Recording Corporation

Long Live Dolph
Gucci Mane

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
85% (18)
Rate
Audience Rating
14 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Gucci Mane concludes "So Icy Christmas" with a tribute to Young Dolph.


For many Memphis natives and Hip-Hop fans around the world, Thursday was a day of mourning for Young Dolph, who was tragically shot and killed in his hometown last month on November 17. The late rapper was a pillar in his community, and to honor his legacy, there was a street renaming and a live-streamed celebration of life event this week.

Today, Gucci Mane, one of Young Dolph's close collaborators, released his holiday-themed So Icy Christmas album, and for the final song on the 17-track record, Gucci pays tribute to his fallen friend.

Young Dolph and Gucci Mane attend a Super Bowl Party at Mercy Night Club on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Prince Williams/Getty Images

Throughout "Long Live Dolph," Gucci Mane acknowledges Young Dolph's accomplishments as an independent artist and the founder of Paper Route Empire, and he also offers some thought-provoking commentary on violence and how popular culture handles death altogether.

Check out Gucci Mane's tribute to Young Dolph below, and let us know in the comments if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics

So this is how it is, gotta die to get your props? (Huh?)
Never get your flowers while you're here, and damn, that says a lot (A lot)
All this senseless violence that I'm seein', I swear it needs to stop (Stop)
Humans killing other human beings almost 'round the clock (Hah)
In a circular, circlin' the block (Block)
Drop the top, this time for Dolph (For Dolph)

Gucci Mane
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  30  1
  6
  4.1K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Gucci Mane Young Dolph
6 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Gucci Mane Reminisces On Young Dolph's Legacy On "Long Live Dolph"
301
6
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject