Gucci Mane Reminisces On Young Dolph's Legacy On "Long Live Dolph"

For many Memphis natives and Hip-Hop fans around the world, Thursday was a day of mourning for Young Dolph, who was tragically shot and killed in his hometown last month on November 17. The late rapper was a pillar in his community, and to honor his legacy, there was a street renaming and a live-streamed celebration of life event this week.

Today, Gucci Mane, one of Young Dolph's close collaborators, released his holiday-themed So Icy Christmas album, and for the final song on the 17-track record, Gucci pays tribute to his fallen friend.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Throughout "Long Live Dolph," Gucci Mane acknowledges Young Dolph's accomplishments as an independent artist and the founder of Paper Route Empire, and he also offers some thought-provoking commentary on violence and how popular culture handles death altogether.

Check out Gucci Mane's tribute to Young Dolph below, and let us know in the comments if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics

So this is how it is, gotta die to get your props? (Huh?)

Never get your flowers while you're here, and damn, that says a lot (A lot)

All this senseless violence that I'm seein', I swear it needs to stop (Stop)

Humans killing other human beings almost 'round the clock (Hah)

In a circular, circlin' the block (Block)

Drop the top, this time for Dolph (For Dolph)